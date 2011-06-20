Reflecta MemoScan review

The Reflecta MemoScan is one of a growing number of film scanning devices that do away with the traditional approach to digitizing film in favour of a new approach.

Rather that moving a linear array of CCD sensors over the frame, a CMOS sensor looks at the whole frame in one go while it is back-lit by a number of white LEDs.

This approach is akin to having a webcam look at a back-lit piece of film, and the main advantage is the short time taken to scan a picture.

The CMOS sensor sees everything at once, reducing scan times down to a few seconds, even at full resolution