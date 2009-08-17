APC Back-UPS ES 700 review

A solid UPS that offers a decent amount of time to shut your PC down even at full load so you will not lose your work

The APC Back-UPS ES 700 is an offline UPS, and in this respect it suffers in comparison to the two line interactive models we have reviewed this month, but you do get a lot of kit for the price.

The Back-UPS ES 700VA looks like a chunky mains distribution board, so it's a unit that you'll want to hide away under your desk.

All eight outlets (four with battery backup, four with spike protection only) are 13A sockets, so, unlike products with IEC sockets, anything that plugs into a wall socket will work.

At the full 700VA load, you'll get just under four minutes of back-up time, which is somewhere in the mid-range. This more than doubles at half load, though, meaning that if you only attach a PC and monitor you'll probably get in excess of 10 minutes.

The data line protection is unusual in that it'll work with either a telephone line or with a network connection, but not both at once.

