Cooler Master HAF 932 Adanced review

We first saw Cooler Master's impressively-sized original HAF chassis way back in late 2008. It came housing the first Core i7 machine we'd seen, the £4,000 Fi7epower MLK1610 from YOYOtech.

At the time it was a record-breaking machine and with its rugged, industrial lines, the HAF was perfect for no-nonsense machine it surrounded.

Since then there have been many other versions, including a couple of more reasonably sized iterations in the HAF 912 and HAF 922, and more recently the HAF X. Now this full-height tower is getting an update.

So what's new?

Well, either disappointingly or thankfully little, depending on your point of view. In terms of styling it's still that tall, capacious tower with the imposing, industrial lines on the outside, but now it's got a full black interior. That brings the 932 in line with the more modern, lower-end HAFs on the market.

It's also now got USB 3.0 support, though that hasn't actually been incorporated in the build of the chassis itself. Instead Cooler Master has simply taken away one of the 5.25-inch bays and dropped in a dual-socket USB 3.0 module in the slot. That does, though, mean that you've still got the full complement of four USB 2.0 ports on the front panel.

Aside from those minor enhancements it's the same monolithic HAF 932 we've been cladding our high-end PCs in for years. It's still got the same reliance on huge 230mm fans – front, side and top – really hitting the 'High Air Flow' moniker the HAF name stands for.

There's still the, now-standard, tool-free installation, a huge amount of space for cable routing and pretty much rock-solid build quality.

So it's still a great case for the high-end system-builders and thankfully this 'Advanced' version isn't putting any price premiums on top of the HAF 932's £100 price tag.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview