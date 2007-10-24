Asus Portable Wireless Access Point review

We can't find anything bad to say about this versatile wireless wonder

This is the niftiest bit of networking kit we've seen in a long time. It's an all-singing all-dancing wireless wonder.

In what's likely to be the most used mode, it's simply a wireless bridge, controlled via your browser, that takes ethernet connections. A quick click on the next tab in the interface, though, and it becomes an access point.

Alternatively, you can set it to gateway, where all connected PCs share an IP, or wireless repeater mode, for increasing the range of your existing wireless signal, when your networking needs are more obscure. It's all stupidly straightforward and avoids the fuss of installing drivers.

The other neat touch is the minimal power requirements which enables you to use the supplied USB power cable. This breadth of functionality is a major boon. What's more it's only £40. Impressive.