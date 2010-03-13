This monitor is better suited to offices and workstations than home entertainment PCs

The HP LE2201w is a sturdy-looking monitor that won't look out of place on any office desk.

The 22-inch panel is finished with a matt-black surround and sits on a simple stand that offers tilt adjustment, but no elevation.

There is a built-in handle on the rear of the monitor that allows you to move and position it with ease. By taking a look at the connections on the base of the monitor you instantly get the feeling this is an entry-level device, as there is only a single D-sub port and the power input – nothing else.

With a screen resolution of 1680 x 1050 pixels, the lack of a digital connection won't be a problem for the average laptop user though. The front of the monitor has the control buttons in the right-hand corner. There is a power switch and three function keys, making it extremely easy to set up and colour-balance the LE2201w.

The menu system is simple, but we found that the buttons have a rather hollow click as we used them.

Test results

When it came to testing, the screen delivered a reasonable colour balance with a warm overall look to images. White balance also proved more than acceptable, with black levels appearing deep and sharp, adding a nice level of contrast.

However, we did find the panel to be quite dark, with the screen only starting to truly deliver when at 90 per cent brightness.

This is largely due to the panel's 250cd/m² brightness rating, compared to the average 300cd/m² of other panels. It isn't a serious issue, but it does make the screen's images appear rather heavy.

The HP LE2201w is not the largest or brightest screen on test, it is definitely better suited to the office than the living room and its connections are certainly showing their age, but for an entry-level widescreen monitor it offers reasonable value for money.

