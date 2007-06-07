Zepto Znote 6625WD review

Let down a little by its build, but otherwise a strong and decent-performing laptop

The Zepto Znote 6625WD (£1260 inc. VAT) uses a chassis that is similar in design to the cheaper 6625WD, but whereas that machine uses grey plastic, this more expensive model is finished in a slightly thicker black plastic.

Latest technology

At the heart of the machine is the Intel Core 2 Duo T7700, but as this is the Pro variant, you'll find that it can use the AMT (Active Management Technology) on the chipset, allowing IT managers to remotely gain access to the system for routine maintenance and upgrading of the software.

Pre-installed with Window Vista Ultimate this laptop booted quickly and ran smoothly, even though it comes with a mere 1024MB of memory. It would seem the new chip and chipset, as well as the improved 800MHz Front Side Bus (FSB), are sufficient for the new OS.

The keyboard sits squarely in the middle of the chassis and is the least impressive part of the design, as the keys are rattly as you type and less than firmly mounted, resulting in a rather soft typing stroke. Once you are accustomed to the feel of the keyboard, you'll find the keys are of a good size with plenty of space around them.

The touchpad is made of the same plastic as the case with a sensor beneath, and while the mouse buttons are of a decent size, we found them awkward to use as they lie flush with the chassis.

With a Windows Experience Rating of 4.3, this is a capable machine that more than lives up to expectations. The main reason for this score is the use of nVidia's latest mainstream graphics adapter, the GeForce 8600M GS, which comes with 512MB of its own dedicated memory.

This is a great card for people who want to handle video editing as well as play games. As it's fully compatible with DirectX 10, it offers the best in video playback and can readily take advantage not only of Windows Vista, but also the ClearVideo technology that comes as part of the 965 chipset.

With an overall weight of 2.8kg, this is a semi-portable machine that lasted, under test, for 221 minutes away from mains power. The weight is largely due to the use of a 15.4-inch Super-TFT panel. We found the screen to be bright and even in tone.

You'll find that 802.11n is present, as is Gigabit Ethernet for connecting to networks and the addition of a high-quality 1.3-megapixel webcam above the screen is a neat touch.

Aside from the less than ideal keyboard, the Zepto Znote 6625WD is a great example of what we can expect from business-focused laptops. You won't want to issue it to your MD, but for the casual worker, it's more than powerful and portable enough.