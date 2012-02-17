The Kenro Flash Meter is about as basic as battery-powered flash meters come. The removable dome at the top of the unit means that it's suitable for both incident and reflected light readings, while the lack of an LCD and all-plastic construction helps keeps costs down.

The central ring that dominates the front of the unit has apertures running from f/1.4-f/32, and ISO settings are found below these. Since the apertures are lit from behind by small LED lights, turning the ring to adjust the sensitivity instantly moves the correct aperture in front of the light.

There's a PC sync socket around the front, while power and flash trigger buttons sit on the side. Four further LED lights indicate the device's status and low battery, as well as 1/3 and 2/3 stop adjustment notifications that light up if measurements fall between the aperture settings on the dial. So, lights behind f/4 and 1/3 stop, for example, would indicate an aperture of f/4.5.

Straight away, you notice the unit isn't built to exacting standards: the 9V battery just about fits into its compartment, but once it's inside, the cover refuses to go back on.

The rest feels cheaply built, with almost the entire unit being the same plastic that creeks when subjected to any kind of pressure, and the diffuser dome is a little too small to be removed with ease.

Despite these faults - build quality arguably reflected in its asking price - the Kenro Flash Meter does what it's expected to do. As soon as it's turned on it's ready for action, and readings are promptly displayed.

Powering down is also instantaneous, and the unit automatically shuts itself down after two minutes of non-operation to help conserve battery power, too.

Verdict

If you're on a budget and just need a basic flash meter, the Kenro Flash Meter is fine. The issue with the battery compartment door makes it less suitable for outside use, though, and the cheap build quality also bring its longevity into question.