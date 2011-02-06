LG 42LE4900 review

If you've got around £600 to splash on a TV then you could do a lot worse than the 42LE4900. There's a tasty array of features on board and like many of the latest LED-equipped sets its slim, sexy looks will be a perfect fit for any living room

LG's close links with Sky and its 3D service are well publicised but not everyone is ready (or wealthy enough) to enter the third dimension right now. To that end, LG also boasts a wide range of conventional sets that offer bucketloads of other features without having to pay the inevitable 3D premium.

The 42LE4900 is one such set, offering edge LED backlighting and all the enticing slimness that comes with it, as well as coveted baubles including a built-in Freeview HD tuner, internet TV access, DLNA networking and much more.

That's a heck of a lot to pack into a sub-£600 set, so we can only hope that LG hasn't sacrificed picture quality on the altar of good value.

The 42LE4900 is just one of many non-3D LED TVs in LG's latest range. The 4900 series, alongside the lower-specified 490 LCD range, was launched last year and as affordable sets with built-in Freeview HD, they're part of LG's 'commitment to offering consumers easy access to hi-def content'.

The 4900 range also comes in screen sizes of 32 and 37-inch, making this a range very much aimed at those with modestly sized living rooms to match their modest budgets.