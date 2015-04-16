TechLife magazine tutorial files

The files to guide you through your TechLife Tutorials

All the files and extra download content to complement the print editions of TechLife magazine, hosted here for your convenience.

TechLife March 2015:

Download tutorial file here » Photography_masterclass (file size: 225.7MB)

TechLife February 2015:

Download tutorial file here » Photography_masterclass (file size: 382.7MB)

TechLife January 2015:

Download tutorial file here » Photography_masterclass (file size: 135.5MB)

TechLife Christmas 2014:

Download tutorial file here » Photography_masterclass (file size: 63.9MB)

TechLife December 2014:

Download tutorial file here » Photography_masterclass (file size: 21.8MB)

TechLife November 2014:

Download tutorial file here » Photography_masterclass (file size: 13.2MB)

TechLife October 2014:

Download tutorial file here » Photography_masterclass (file size: 27.1 MB)

TechLife August 2014:

Download tutorial file here » HDR_masterclass (file size: 92.2 MB)

TechLife June 2014:

Download tutorial file here » turn_photos_into_art.zip (file size: 92.4 MB)

TechLife May 2014:

Download tutorial file here » double-exposed.zip (file size: 44.2 MB)

TechLife April 2014:

Download tutorial file here » restore_photos.zip (file size: 4.4 MB)

TechLife March 2014:

Download tutorial file here » photo-sharpening.zip (file size: 46.2 MB)

TechLife February 2014:

Download tutorial file here » edit_photos_using_layers.zip (file size: 12 MB)

TechLife January 2014:

Download tutorial file here » quick_fix_before.zip (file size: 7.3 MB)

TechLife December 2013:

Download tutorial file here » lr_retouch.zip (file size: 19.3 MB)

TechLife November 2013:

Download tutorial file here » fix_before.jpg (file size: 2.8 MB)

Corrections:

Christmas 2013 issue: Pages 100 to 101:

Due to an error in production, this tutorial had the wrong images provided in print. Please accept our apologies. We've fixed the problem and you can download the correct version here » Convert videos for any device (file size: 899 KB)

Macros:

TechLife November 2013:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife October 2013:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife September 2013:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife August 2013:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife July 2013:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife June 2013:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife May 2013:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife April 2013:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife March 2013:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife February 2013:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife January 2013:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife December 2012:

Download tutorial file here » Word, Excel & PowerPoint Macros

TechLife November 2012:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife October 2012:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife September 2012:

Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife August 2012:

TechLife VideoShakeFix processes your videos, reducing the handheld shaking and making those hurried smartphone clips a lot more enjoyable to watch. Download software » TechLife VideoShakeFix Download tutorial file here » Word & Excel Macros

TechLife Sampler 2012:

Download sampler here » Windows 8 Machine Maker