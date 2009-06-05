Stop photographing and tweeting your whole life

Using a gadget to record a moment distances you from that very moment

I was visiting the BBC recently and I arrived just after a large delegation of Japanese visitors. As I waited to be ushered inside, I watched the group unwittingly living up to the stereotype of gadget-wielding photography obsessives.

They filmed and photographed the receptionists at work. They filmed and photographed the security guards. Most of all, they filmed and photographed each other filming and photographing.

The first thing I thought was: I'm glad I don't have to edit all that footage into something interesting.

But my second thought was more serious. Photos and videos are hyperlinks to memories, icons that your brain double-clicks to bring back the full experience – the sights, sounds, smells and sensations of a happy day or a crappy one.

Increasingly, though, we're using gadgets to record the whole experience.

That makes us passive observers, not active participants. As soon as you start fiddling with a piece of technology, your attention is on that technology – so if you're filming the bit of a gig where the singer hits those emotional highs, you're removing yourself from the very thing you paid all that money to experience.

When you tweet about the cute thing your kid just did, your attention's on Twitter; on making your point in 140 characters, not on what your kid's doing.

When you check email during a conversation, you're temporarily tuning out the person or people you're with.

And when you film every waking moment, you're giving your attention to the framing, to the focus, to the f-stop, to the battery warning light that's flickering in the viewfinder.

Not experiencing the moment



What you're not doing is experiencing the thing you're photographing or twittering about or filming. You're not paying attention to the sounds, the smells, the little details that make the moment special and burn it into your brain.

For all our fancy trousers and clever gadgets, we're a fairly simple species and our caveman minds weren't designed for multitasking. This means that your gadget – your iPhone, your HD camcorder, your Blackberry – is the digital watch in the biblical epic, the Ford Mondeo in the costume drama.

It's the bit of the novel where the author suddenly addresses you directly. It's the drunk who bumps into you at the rock gig. It's the crisp eater behind you in the cinema. It's the music that stops you sleeping. It's the thief that steals your attention, ends the immersion, takes you out of the moment and leaves you outside, looking in.

Of course, gadgets do have their place, and the world would be a lot poorer without smartphones, camcorders and other devices.

But we need to be careful, because if we give them too much of our attention, if we experience our entire lives through a lens or lit by a screen, we're no longer creating hyperlinks.

Instead, our photos, our Facebook updates and our tweets are dead links, shortcuts that can only ever lead to a mental Page Not Found.

First published in .net Issue 189