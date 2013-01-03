Apple, Google and Microsoft: what will 2013 bring?

The latest issue of tech., the weekly iPad magazine from the makers of TechRadar, gazes into its crystal ball to see what three of the biggest technology companies in the world will be busy doing in 2013.

A host of technology experts give their opinion on what we are likely to see in the tech world this year, from Google Glass to Apple's TV.

Continuing the future theme, tech. also takes a look at the biggest gadget innovations that have amassed Kickstarter funding and are set to come out in 2013, as well as a look at the best future-focused reads around.

Also in the issue are in-depth reviews of some of the best gadgets of 2012, interactive videos and a look at ARM v. Intel as they both battle for chip domination.

Big year

Marc Chacksfield, editor of tech., said, "2012 was a massive year for technology but 2013 is set to be even bigger. Next-gen consoles, smartphones of all shapes and sizes, and the potential for Apple to disrupt the TV world mean there is a lot to look forward to in the coming year."

