How wearables are changing sports and winning championships

Every professional sporting event relies on the premise of fair play: no one player or team is allowed better equipment or technology that gives them an unfair advantage over their opponent. So when evidence arises that the integrity of the game might have been compromised - the BALCO steroids scandal, Deflategate, Spygate - widespread outrage and judicial hearings quickly follow.

Health-monitoring wearables and virtual reality devices are still a nascent, evolving industry, and as a result, these devices' impact on sports hasn't received much public attention. Yet many college and professional sporting teams have adopted various technologies to great success, even resulting in championships for some. Whether wearable tech merely correlates with rich, successful franchises or actually improves the odds of victory remains to be seen. Regardless, wearables have the chance to provide detailed and accurate information to coaches to prevent major player injuries, improve technique and conditioning, and analyze the competition.

Does this mean wearables could emerge as the latest performance-enhancing controversy in the sporting world? Or is the use of these powerful technologies fair play and the result of smart pre-game planning?

Let's take a look at five professional and amateur leagues that have seen the most widespread adoption of wearables, with surprising and even potentially unfair success.