Apple Watch will replace your car keys, charge faster than an iPhone

We still have plenty of questions about the Apple Watch, and although we'll have to wait until March 9 for most of them to be answered Apple CEO Tim Cook has let slip some new info about the wearable slip.

It seems the Apple Watch will have the capability to replace users' car keys and key fobs, Cook told The Telegraph.

Android Wear watches are capable of the same thing, although the feature requires cooperation from car makers as well and hasn't seen wide adoption yet.

Cook didn't say exactly how it would work on Apple Watch, or whether the feature will be available when the wearable launches or some time later, but nice to hear about a new Apple Watch feature even without the details.

Elephant on your wrist

Cook also touched on the Apple Watch's much-discussed battery life, saying that it will last a full day - something we've heard before - and that it will charge more quickly than the iPhone does thanks to a new magnetic charger designed by Jony Ive.

Unsurprisingly, Cook has been wearing the Apple Watch every day - and even less shocking is how much praise he had for it, telling the site that can't go back to living without health and phone notifications on his wrist.

With the Apple Watch hitting wrists in April, we'll soon find out whether consumers will agree.