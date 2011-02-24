Samsung: 3D Blu-ray exclusives are good for the industry

Monsters Vs Aliens, one of the movies exclusive to Samsung

Last week Panasonic revealed that its deal with Twentieth Century Fox to stock Avatar with its 3D TVs was a one-off and that we wouldn't see any more 3D Blu-ray discs coming exclusively to the company.

Samsung has spoken to TechRadar about its situation – it too has an exclusivity on certain 3D Blu-rays and the rights to the Shrek films – and while no other partnerships are lined up, it believes they are good for the 3D industry.

"Partnerships are a good thing for 3D," explained Russell Owens, general manager, CTV & AV marketing.

"Samsung has global relationships with filmmakers and our partnership with DreamWorks goes beyond offering exclusive 3D Blu-ray content.

"The partnerships we have are influencing how the content will be made."

3D's high hopes

Owens does believe, however, that the 3D situation in 2010 is quite different from what we'll see in 2011.

"Last year was unusual because there was limited 3D content for the home," said Owens.

"This year there will be around 60 Blu-rays and our sources tell us that in 2013 50 per cent of homes in Europe will have a 3DTV.

"Our aim isn't just to give away 3D accessories, but we want to create a value added proposition – something our partnerships achieve."