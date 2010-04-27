Toshiba trialling glasses-less 3DTVs

Toshiba has announced that it is looking into glasses-less 3D, with the unveiling of a 21-inch autostereoscopic display.

Even though Toshiba hasn't even officially announced the release its 3D TV in the UK yet – the beast that is Cell TV – the company is busy at work creating a display which does away with glasses and is viewable from a number of different angles.

Tosh has got round the viewing angle problem by implementing something called LTPS (low-temperature poly-silicon) technology and using a multi-parallax design.

As for the problem of picture darkening, this has been fixed too. According to Toshiba it has developed a "lens sheet to control reduction in surface luminance intensity, resulting in brightness comparable to standard 2D displays".

Parallax point

Toshiba isn't the only one using the multi-parallax approach. Sharp has developed a similar system and Nintendo is said to be using this display for its upcoming Nintendo 3DS. There are rumours that it will be using the same system created by Sharp.

This is the first time we have heard of the technology being used in such a big-screen display – which has a 1280 x 800 WXGA resolution – so it does look promising that glasses-less 3D in the future is very much a viable option.

Via Gizmodo