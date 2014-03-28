TCL bringing five 4K TVs Down Under

TCL has introduced a full range of 4K TVs, with five different sized Ultra HD displays headed Down Under.

The range includes 40, 50, 55 and 65-inch 4K UHD TVs, with the largest 85-inch display coming with a price tag below $10,000.

Last year, the Chinese manufacturer brought a 65-inch 4K TV to Australia for $4,999, while this year, it's 65-incher drops down to $2,999.

And while the 85-inch model will cost $9,999, the smallest 40-inch TV will cost only $799. The 50 and 55-inch TVs will cost $1,299 and $1,999, respectively.

UHD on a budget

Besides having Ultra HD resolution, TCL's range also has upscaling tech and can convert 2D content into 3D.

Powered by Bluetooth, four 3D glasses are included in the 65 and 85-inch models, while the other three models get two 3D glasses each.

The range also includes smart TV features, including SBS On Demand, SMH.TV, YouTube and Vimeo apps, along with Skype Ready, Facebook and other social media apps.

TCL has also included nScreen, which allows Android and iOS devices to share media files and be able to use the device as a remote control.

Speaking of connectivity, the TVs also have three USB and three HDMI ports, as well as USB PVR

The TVs will be available from retailers starting April across Australia.