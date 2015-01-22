Stan confirms Australia Day launch

The Australian streaming service StreamCo has officially announced that they will be opening the doors to the video on demand service Stan on Monday.

Following the launch of the Presto Entertainment last week, Stan has confirmed it will be the next key player in the subscription VOD market in Australia.

StreamCo, the company backed by Channel 9 and Fairfax Media has confirmed it is offering access to its entire catalogue of TV and movies – including a free 30-day trial – for a flat rate of $10 per month.

The Australia Day launch is fitting, considering Stan is set to have the broadest range of Australian television shows of the new subscription services, emerging from comprehensive deals with both the ABC and SBS.

Day-stream believer

Stan is currently boasting exclusive access to all five seasons of Breaking Bad plus its new prequel Better Call Saul, which will premiere through the subscription service on February 9th.

The entire first season of the Golden Globe winning show Transparent will also be exclusive to the service. Other premium titles include the critically acclaimed Mozart in the Jungle and Fargo, a successful spin off of the 1996 Coen brothers film. For a more detailed analysis on Stan's programming, check out our full rundown of Stan's content.

On the movie front, both The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and An Unexpected Journey will be available, as well as the entire collection of James Bond films and a comprehensive list of titles from SBS World Movies.

The service also includes a decent range of children's television shows and will be available to access through multiple devices including, computers, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast and Apple TV Airplay.