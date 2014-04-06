Simpler, content focused Android TV to succeed failed Google TV experiment?

Google is preparing to put the Google TV era behind it and move forward with a new, more straightforward Android-flavoured venture, according to purported leaked documents published this weekend.

The as-yet-unnanounced Android TV platform, according to the documents, aims to put content front and centre, rather than aim to transform television with the all encompassing bells and whistles approach.

The documents obtained by The Verge, alongside images of the new platform, claim "Android TV is an entertainment interface, not a computing platform.

"It's all about finding and enjoying content with the least amount of friction," which Google also claiming it'll be "cinematic, fun, fluid, and fast."

Rejoining the pack

The screenshots seem to show an interface that's similar to the Apple TV set top box, which runs on a version of iOS, with large, easy to navigate cards dominating the display.

As well as the stock movie and TV apps, there'll also be all of those popular Android gaming and communication apps like Hangouts, according to the alleged screenshots.

Judging by the images it appears Google has abandoned its plans to totally revolutionise television by integrating live TV and online on-demand content.

If Android TV does come to fruition it seems Google is more than happy to rejoin the pack of streaming set top boxes.