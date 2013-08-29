Samsung throws LG a curveball, launches curved OLED in Australia first

How do you like your TV, flat or curved?

Samsung has added another notch to its belt in the battle against its South Korean rival today, pipping LG to the post to launch the first curved OLED TV in Australia.

The 55-inch S9C curved OLED panel from Samsung is available in Australia starting today from Samsung Experience stores for $10,999. Limited stock will also be available from TV retailers as well.

Just 12 hours before the Samsung launch, LG sent media a press release announcing that pricing and availability for its own 55-inch curved OLED panel would be released next week.

But it turns out that the pre-announcement of the announcement wasn't enough to win the title of "first in Australia", which ultimately went to Samsung's own curved OLED TV.

UHD for thee

Samsung also has two new F9000 Ultra HD (UHD) TVs in 55-inch and 65-inch models headed to Australia.

These two UHD/4K TVs upscale HD and Full HD content using propriety software, which can be updated, thereby possibly "future-proofing" against new standards if you also buy a Samsung Evolution Kit.

The tech giant also included local dimming technology to its edge LED lighting system for better contrast.

It also has smart TV functionalities like all of Samsung's new panels, as well as 3D technology, screen mirroring through Samsung's All Share, voice interaction, Wi-Fi and a built-in camera.

To get on-the-spot news, app tips and the full lowdown on Samsung's latest mobile announcements check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

on TechRadar.

Available from September through retailers, the 55-inch Samsung UHD TV will cost $4,999, while the 65-inch model will cost $6,999.