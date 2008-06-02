LG offers new ultra widescreen TVs

Consumer electronics manufacturer LG has added two new stretched TV monitors to its range: the M3800S-BN and the M2900S-BN.

These models are said to be the first of their kind available in the UK.

The screens come in two sizes – 38in and 27in – and are positioned at the non-consumer end of the market, with LG announcing that the TVs are ideal for large commercial areas. So expect them to be cropping up in shopping centres near you soon.

The screens have a resolution of 1366x398 (27in) and 1366x480 (38in), while contrast ratio is a passable 1,000:1.

Stretch and grow

Speaking about the new TVs, Fiona Landsberg, marketing manager for LG Electronics, said: “This is the first time LG has launched stretched screen monitors in the UK. They’re great for use in all locations that require large format digital signage.”

Pricing for the players has yet to be announced, but expect them to start shipping soon.