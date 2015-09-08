10 awesome features we want to see tomorrow in Apple TV 2

Update: We're less than 24 hours away from Apple's big September showcase where it's expected to unveil an all-new Apple TV. Here's what we're hoping for at tomorrow's exhibition.

These days, a TV is no longer *just* a TV. Thanks to DVRs, modern game consoles and high-tech set-top boxes, we expect the world from our screens. Apple TV, the Cupertino firm's foray into transforming your TV into a multimedia hub, has a lot going for it, including 1080p HD streaming, AirPlay connectivity between iOS devices, and apps such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now.

Though the current lineup of apps and features for Apple TV are fairly good and it saw a recent price drop to $69/£59, competition continues to heat up with alternatives like Google Chromecast and Roku Streaming Stick. Since Apple TV has room to grow and we're hearing more rumbles of the Apple TV 2, we put together a wishlist of features that would improve iOS-based tube-watching.

The first thing that we want? Without a doubt...