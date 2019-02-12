Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus promotional banner shows off the phone

It seems like there’s another Galaxy S10 leak almost every few hours at the moment and the latest is what appears to be an official promotional banner advertising the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which you can see below.

Shared by Evan Blass (a leaker with a great track record) who received the image from a tipster, the colors and font line up with other official Samsung marketing for the S10 range, but this time you can see far more.

In fact, you can see the whole front of the Galaxy S10 Plus, showing that this banner presumably wasn’t meant to appear until after the phone was announced.

However, in terms of the design of the phone there’s nothing here that we haven’t seen before. The phone has a curved screen with very small bezels and a dual-lens camera in a cut-out at the top right corner.

So yeah, looks like that's definitely happening... [Thanks, tipster!] pic.twitter.com/CQ0nxrAGh211 February 2019

You can also see a metal frame with a speaker and a 3.5mm headphone port cut into it on the bottom edge.

We’d take this image with a pinch of salt but given that the design looks exactly as we’ve seen in other leaks and the style is in line with other Samsung marketing, it’s probably the genuine article.

We won’t have to wonder for long though, as the whole Samsung Galaxy S10 range is set to be announced on February 20. And it won’t be alone, as Samsung has confirmed that its foldable phone – possibly called the Samsung Galaxy X – will land at the same time.

