Google Glass 2 roll out announced

Google Glass Explorer is evolving. A new version of the headset will soon be rolling out that is designed to work with prescription glasses and sunglasses.

Google Glass 2 will also come with a mono earbud for those not convinced by the bone-vibration sound functionality.

The Explorer versions of Google Glass are in the hands of select developers who were prepared to go through a lottery and pay $1,500 (about £927, AU$1,561) for the joy of early access - and Google has confirmed that these people can "swap out" their existing hardware for the updated version if they sign up within 60 days.

"We'll be offering a one-time optional swap out for Explorers who purchased their device before October 28, 2013," the company explained on the official Google Glass Google+ account.

"This hardware update will allow your Glass to work with future lines of shades and prescription frames, and we'll also include a mono earbud."

Budding change

The latter inclusion is interesting - the bone vibration sound was a noted feature in the first Explorers, but there has been negative feedback around this and Google has moved to remedy the problem.

Those lucky enough to be on the Explorer program (and to be able to afford the headset in the first place) can take the opportunity to choose a different hue of Glass and, perhaps more interestingly, can now nominate three 'friends' to get the chance to buy in to the pilot scheme.

"They'll be able to buy Glass online and can have it shipped to their home, office, treehouse or igloo," noted Google.

"We're counting on you to get Glass to the people you think will make great Explorers. More Explorers means more feedback, and more feedback means better Glass."

We're still waiting on an official release date for the Google Glass consumer edition, with the hopes of a 2013 arrival fading rapidly.