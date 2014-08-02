LG G Watch burning and skin irritation concerns nixed by OTA update

LG has rolled out a firmware update for its LG G Watch following concerns that the gold terminal pins on the back of the device were causing skin irritation and even burns for some wearers.

The problem, as reported by Android Police, is a constant electrical current sent through to the exposed POGO pins while the device is being worn.

Other users have complained about discolouration and corrosion, which has is caused when sweat meets the live POGO pins on the Android Wear device

The update from LG, which is yet to be officially acknowledged by the company, has been sent to stop that current while the device is in use.

Disabling the current

An LG customer support representative did told one G Watch owner: "Recently it has come to our attention that a small number of G Watch devices have been reported to have developed discoloration and residue buildup on the terminal pins located on the back.

"While completely safe and unlikely to affect charging, LG will be rolling out a maintenance release over the next few days that will disable the current when the G Watch is not in the charging dock. The maintenance release will be rolled out automatically over-the-air to all G Watch owners. We thank G Watch users for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

