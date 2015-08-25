Cinema to the IMAX: the 12 best IMAX-sequence movies

Going out to the movies is one of the world's favourite pastimes, but with home theatre setups getting more impressive by the day as huge TV displays and ear-shattering sound systems become more affordable, it takes a special kind of cinema presentation to lure people away from their sofas.

Nowadays, studios need to turn their films into big events in order to draw in big box office, and what better way to do so than to show them on the biggest screens in the world? We're talking, of course, about IMAX.

IMAX uses the highest-resolution cameras in the world, capturing images so large and detailed that they can be projected onto screens so huge, they don't even fit within your field of view. The world's largest IMAX screen is located in Sydney, Australia, and measures a whopping 35.7 x 29.7 meters (117.1 x 97.4 feet).

In celebration of this eye-popping format, we're giving you a rundown of all the major motion pictures that have utilised IMAX cameras, and how they used the format to give audiences an experience unlike any other. So sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy!