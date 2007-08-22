Olympus SP-560 UZ: 18x optical zoom shooter

As well as launching a new range of Mju cameras today, Olympus also announced its new Olympus SP-560 UZ and FE-series digicams.

The super zoom Olympus SP-560 UZ shooter features the latest TruePic III image processor, an 8-megapixel CCD sensor and an impressive 18x wide angle optical zoom lens. There's also dual image stabilisation, face detection, ISO 6400, 15fps frame bursting and 24 scene modes. As well as this, the new Olympus has a 2.5-inch LCD screen, xD card expansion and face detection with the smile shot mode which ensures that everyone looks happy in your snaps.

The Olympus SP-560 UZ lets you get as close as 1cm to objects, thanks to its super macro mode. It will go on sale in October, priced at around £350.

FE-series

Olympus also announced four new FE-series compact snappers, all due in September, today. The 12-megapixel Olympus FE-300 features a TruePic III image processor, 3x optical zoom, face detection, 17 scene modes, xD expansion, a super macro mode and 2.5-inch LCD in a 22.1mm thick body. It will cost around £200.

Available in either silver or black, the 7.1-megapixel Olympus FE-290 lacks face detection but crams in a 3-inch LCD and 4x wide angle optical zoom lens. Priced at £170, it has been designed around the 'one button, one function' principle, making it super easy to operate.

The £140 Olympus FE-280 boasts an 8-megapixel CCD sensor and a super-slim stainless metal 19.1mm body. It also has the smile shot mode which tracks faces and automatically sets the shutter off when your subject smiles.

Last but not least, the Olympus FE-270 is a 7.1-megapixel snapper with 3x optical zoom, 2.5-inch LCD screen and a selection of scene modes. It will also go on sale next month for around £100.