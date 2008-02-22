Toshiba’s new Camileo Pro HD camcorder

The Camileo Pro HD lets you play back video footage straight to your HD-ready TV via HDMI

The new Camileo Pro HD camcorder from Toshiba is at the top end of the company’s new range for 2008. Retailing at around an impressive £150, it features a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor that can shoot high-definition footage at a progressive resolution of 1280 x 720.

Not bad, but that’s not all. The Camileo Pro also allows you to play back video footage straight to your HD-ready TV via HDMI and boasts 128MB of storage, a 3x optical and 4x digital zoom, voice recording, an MP3 player, a PC motion detector and even a webcam.

Unfortunately, it won’t help you with your laundry or double up as a mini vacuum cleaner. As far as TechRadar is aware, these are not currently additional features being considered by Toshiba’s research and development gurus.

Slim, smart and cheap as chips

Toshiba’s Graeme Simons - who has the enviably long job title of business unit manager, PC Options, Peripherals and Services, Toshiba Information Systems (UK) Ltd - said of the new camcorder:

“The Camileo Pro HD is a triumph for Toshiba’s innovative approach to product design. It’s incredibly slim; it has a smart, attractive design and offers the same picture qualities as cameras over twice its size and several times its price. It’s quite simply an excellent offering for consumers who want to shoot HD on the go.”

Toshiba's latest do-it-all, competitively-priced camcorder will be available in April.