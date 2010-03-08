WIN! A Google Nexus One phone

We've teamed up with mobile phone recycling price comparison website SellMyMobile.com to offer one lucky winner an unlocked Google Nexus One.

Slim, stylish and full-featured, the Nexus One is easily one of the best Android models we've used.

There are thousands of apps available, the touchscreen is smooth and fluid, and the 5-megapixel camera is a major upgrade from the early days of washed-out photos and choppy videos. Elements like the responsive touchscreen and Facebook contact imports are a real boon.

SellMyMobile.com is a mobile phone recycling price comparison website covering more UK phone recyclers than any other service in the UK.

An independent and impartial mobile phone recycling price comparison site, SellMyMobile.com works by comparing all of the UK's leading mobile phone buyers when a user types the handset they want to recycle into its search engine. By checking all UK buyers every day, the site is able to provide the most accurate and up-to-date results and prices for recycling UK mobile phones.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Tania Smith.



Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age and the winner's prize will not be sent out until the Nexus One becomes available in the UK.

