The Moto X Force claims to be the world's first 'shatterproof' smartphone

This could be the screen we've been waiting for

Chances are, at some point in your life you've smashed a smartphone screen, maybe you're even walking around with a cracked or shattered screen right now. The Moto X Force promises an end to all that.

Motorola's newly announced handset sports Moto ShatterShield, which is billed as the world's first shatterproof smartphone display.

That sounds like a challenge to us, but if it lives up to those claims the Moto X Force could have a seriously compelling selling point.

However there's more to the Moto X Force than a supposedly shatterproof screen. It has a 5.4-inch QHD AMOLED display, so it's big and high resolution. It should be powerful too, thanks to an octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor and 3GB of RAM.

A Force to be reckoned with

Photo fans will be pleased to hear there's a 21MP rear camera and a 5MP wide-angle front-facing snapper and there'll be room to store plenty of shots, as there's 32 or 64GB of built in storage, plus support for microSD cards of up to 2TB.

The Moto X Force is also built to last in more ways than one, because as well as being shatterproof it supposedly has battery life of up to 48 hours from its large 3760 mAh juice pack, and with TurboPower charging can get up to 13 hours of life from a 15-minute charge.

Like other Motorola handsets it's also customisable, as you can choose from a range of back covers, including pebbled leather and ballistic nylon, as well as picking the colour of the aluminium frame.

If you like the sound of the Moto X Force you'll be able to pick it up from mid-November, but it won't be cheap, as prices are set to start at £499 (about $760/AU$1075) for the 32GB version and £534 ($815/AU$1152) for the 64GB model.