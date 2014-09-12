The LG G Flex 2 may drop screen size but up the resolution

The LG G Flex 2 is rumoured to have a smaller screen than the original

According to an executive at LG India, the LG G Flex 2 will apparently come with a smaller screen than its predecessor.

Although companies like Apple have been following the trend of increasing the screen sizes of their smartphones, it looks like LG is heading the other way, with the LG G Flex 2 sporting a screen that's smaller than the LG G Flex's 6-inch display.

Whilst the original LG G Flex's 6-inch screen had a resolution of 720 x 1280, leading to a pixel density of just 245ppi, the LG G Flex 2 is expected to be capable of a higher resolution.

Cramming those pixels in

The benefits of having a smaller screen but a higher resolution include having a higher pixel density, which leads to a more detailed and sharp image.

Whilst the LG G Flex's 6-inch and 720 x 1280 display lead to a 245ppi (pixels per inch) density, the new iPhone 6 crams 1334 x 750 pixels into a 4.7-inch screen, leading to a pixel density of 326ppi, resulting in a much better image quality on Apple's smartphone compared to LG's curved effort.

It's not clear what the size and resolution of the LG G Flex 2 will be at the moment, though a resolution of 1080 x 1920 seems more likely than the QHD, 1440 x 2560 offering on the LG G3.

There also isn't a release date for the LG G Flex 2 at the moment, though it is expected to launch in South Korea first before making its way to other territories.