Specs for Sony Xperia ZU allegedly leak, now with an 8MP camera

Where there's smoke, there's usually fire, and in Sony's case, there's been a whole lot of smoke about the Xperia ZU smartphone.

Formerly known as the Togari, Sony latest mobile device has its sights set on the phablet market Samsung's Galaxy Note 2 currently dominates.

Rumors about the supposed phone have been making the rounds since early in 2013, but have been sprouting up more frequently ahead of Sony's June 25 event in Germany.

Though we've heard some purported specs about the Xperia ZU previously, a new set of leaked specs has surfaced, possibly giving us a better idea of what to expect.

Phablet fables

According to Taiwanese site ePrice, the Xperia ZU will feature a 6.44-inch IPS LCD screen, with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution.

With a pixel density of 342ppi, it's not quite as impressive as the standard Xperia Z, but does come in better than the Galaxy Note 2.

The site also claimed the ZU would use a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, and could include 2GB RAM, as well as 16GB internal storage with microSD expansion up to 64GB.

While we've previously heard the Xperia ZU would include a 20MP rear camera, the supposed specs indicate that's not the case, and the phablet will instead use an 8MP Exmor RS rear camera and a 1.3MP front-facing lens.

The device is believed to be powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which should keep the ZU running for quite some time.

With Samsung readying its Galaxy Note 3, and HTC supposedly launching a phablet of its own in the T6, it makes sense that Sony also would attempt to get a piece of the bigger pie.

We've only a few weeks to wait to see if Sony's Xperia ZU is real, and if these specs match the final product. However, until we hold it in our hands, we won't get too excited over the purported phablet's potential.

How does the Sony Xperia Z hold up against the competition? Check out our comparison to learn more.

Via Engadget