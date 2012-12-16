Samsung denies employing underage workers at Chinese plant

Samsung has dismissed claims by labour advocates that it employed underage workers at a factory in China.

On Friday, the China Labor Group issued a press release claiming that Samsung's extensive audit process had been ineffective and that more illegal workers had been discovered at the HTNS Shenzhen plant.

"Perhaps the most alarming violation is the use of child workers at HTNS. CLW's investigator met at least three girls who were under the age of 16, which is the legal definition of child labor in China," the release alleged.

However, Samsung released a statement claiming it had interviewed one of the employees and verified that they are of the legal age.

Zero tolerance

In a statement to Bloomberg, the South Korean company wrote: "We have confirmed that there are no underage workers employed.

"Samsung holds itself and its supplier companies to the highest standards and maintains a zero tolerance policy on child labor."

The denial comes as the likes of Apple and Samsung come under ever-increasing scrutiny over alleged labour abuses in the Chinese factories that manufacturer their best-selling products.

Samsung began an independent auditing process of its manufacturing facilities in September and claims that 90 per cent of its components are manufactured in-house, amid "world-class working conditions."

Via Bloomberg