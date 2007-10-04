O2 jumps on broadband bandwagon

Mobile operator O2 has announced that it is to enter the broadband space later this month. Announcing the new packages, the company produced stats indicating that a third of broadband customers aren't satisfied with their current deals.

O2 then ran through the rest of its promises to customers, which were full of the usual broadband quotes such as "simple to set up and use" and "great after service care".

Not just for O2 customers

Although you don't have to be an O2 customer, the phone giant says its pricing is £10 cheaper for O2 Pay Monthly customers. Their deals start with the Standard Package at £7.50 per month for 8 Mbps. Then there's £10 and £15 packages for speeds of up to 16 and 20 Mbps respectively.

Customers will get a wireless O2 router with their connection pack. There's also free customer service calls. "The UK broadband market is fuelled by price competition but customers are also frustrated over hidden costs, bad customer service and technical complexity," said Matthew Key, CEO of O2 UK.

"O2 Broadband intends to shake up the market and be a breath of fresh air by offering a technologically advanced service which also meets customer demand for a simple set up, receiving what you pay for with no broken promises," he said.

O2 acquired high-speed ISP, Be, back in 2006. It was known for its early use of ADSL 2+ technology for higher broadband speeds.