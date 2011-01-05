LG takes on Bluetooth with Wi-Fi direct

LG has announced a new way to share your content from a mobile phone with Wi-Fi Direct.

Offering the chance to send photos, videos and music to friends, a PC or a printer without needing to connect up to a separate router - perfect if you're out and about and can't find a decent hotspot.

You'll also be able to connect up to DLNA-enabled TVS and projectors from your phone, making it easy to display presentations or whatever it is suited people do these days on the fly.

Anything Nintendo can do...

The new LG Optimus Black will be one of the first smartphones to make use of this technology when it lands in the first half of 2011 - and will also allow easier and more stable connections if you want to play games over a local area connection in the same way as the likes of the Nintendo DS.

"Mobile content and applications are becoming increasingly diverse and people want to be able to share and enjoy them together without all the hassle of slow connections and running times," said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

"By providing users with this advanced technology, LG is enhancing the user experience and helping people connect to one another through the content and features that mean the most."