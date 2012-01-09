LG Spectrum announced: clearer display than iPhone

The LG Spectrum has been announced at CES 2012, bringing with it a whopping 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen that rivals Apple's devices for clarity.

The LG Spectrum LTE, which will be launching on Verizon in the US, features a 1.5Ghz dual core processor, Android 2.3 OS and an 8MP camera capable of shooting 1080p footage.

The screen comes with a huge 1280 x 720 resolution, which makes it even clearer than the larger-screened Galaxy Nexus and offers more pixels per inch than Apple's Retina Display with a much bigger display.

Will it come in 48k versions too?

The LG Spectrum will come pre-loaded with ESPN Score Center for the discerning fan, and will include HD video too thanks to the screen resolution.

The LG Spectrum release date has been set for January 19 this year, and will cost $199.99 at Verizon stores on a two year deal.

The fact it's launching so swiftly partly explains why we're not seeing Ice Cream Sandwich on board – but LG has promised that the Spectrum Android 4.0 update will be coming in the near future.

We're looking to get our hands on this next-generation phone in the near future – so stay tuned for our hands on: LG Spectrum review.