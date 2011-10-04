HTC promises OTA update to fix Android security flaw

The exploit has yet to be exploited, apparently

HTC has released a public statement concerning a security flaw uncovered in some of its Android handsets, promising an over the air update to patch the hole.

The security breach, discovered by a group of researchers, could potentially access user data such as location information, address books and text messages.

As well as promising a security update to fix the vulnerability, the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer recommends that customers "use caution" when downloading untrusted apps.

'Use caution'

In its official statement, HTC said:

"HTC takes claims related to the security of our products very seriously. In our ongoing investigation into this recent claim, we have concluded that while this HTC software itself does no harm to customers' data, there is a vulnerability that could potentially be exploited by a malicious third-party application.



"A third party malware app exploiting this or any other vulnerability would potentially be acting in violation of civil and criminal laws. So far, we have not learned of any customers being affected in this way and would like to prevent it by making sure all customers are aware of this potential vulnerability.

"HTC is working very diligently to quickly release a security update that will resolve the issue on affected devices. Following a short testing period by our carrier partners, the patch will be sent over-the-air to customers, who will be notified to download and install it.



"We urge all users to install the update promptly. During this time, as always, we strongly urge customers to use caution when downloading, using, installing and updating applications from untrusted sources."

