HTC Desire 620 launched - the phone the Desire 610 should have been

We first got wind of the HTC Desire 620 a couple of weeks ago in a detail-packed leak which pointed to a modest upgrade over the recently launched HTC Desire 610.

Now the phone has been officially announced and it seems the leak was spot on. The HTC Desire 620 has a 5-inch 720 x 1280 screen, 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8MP main camera, 5MP front-facing one, 2100 mAh battery, 4G, 8GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

Oh, and it runs Android 4.4 KitKat, so it's outdated before it even launches. Although we'd expect Lollipop to land on the handset sometime in the future.

On the design front it certainly looks like a Desire, with a plastic build and a two-tone colour scheme similar to the HTC Desire Eye and the HTC Desire 820, with a choice of Santorini White, Tuxedo Grey and Saffron Grey shades.

Spot the difference

Other than the design the only real difference between this and the Desire 610 seems to be the number of megapixels on the front-facing camera and the size and resolution of the screen, but if it's priced right it could still be an appealing prospect.

In fact the weak camera and screen along with a relatively high price tag were the main issues we found with the Desire 610, so this could be the phone that should have been.

So far though no price has been given, but if you've got your eye on it you'll be able to pick one up from O2 in January, with the network exclusively selling the Saffron Grey version, while the other shades will be available from Carphone Warehouse, EE, O2, Three and other retailers in the UK in early 2015.