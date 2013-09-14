Fix for HTC One camera issues coming with Android 4.3 update

HTC has pledged to resolve an issue with the HTC One's Ultrapixel camera that causes photos to be tinted with red, purple or blue, when photos are shot in low-light conditions.

The Taiwanese company says it is working on the issue, experienced by a not-insignificant number of HTC One owners and will roll-out the solution when it releases Android Jelly Bean 4.3 for the handset.

"My problem is that in night shots and very low light scenes, the camera turns the black into blue (or red in very very dark scenes)," one affected user posted on HTC's support forum.

In a recent poll, reported by Ubergizmo, 323 out of 388 surveyed users revealed they were experiencing such problems with the camera.

Help is on the way

Currently, HTC is advising users to reduce the ISO levels to lessen the impact of the flaw, or return their handset and receive a replacement.

In a statement obtained by Italian blog HDBlog.it, HTC said: "We recently received isolated reports of a purple colour that appears on the images taken with HTC One. After examining the internal relations, we are planning a software update that will improve the contrasts of colour in low light conditions.

"As we work to improve this aspect of the user experience, we would like to thank our customers for their patience. In the meantime, if you are experiencing this issue, we ask you to contact our customer service for assistance."

There's still no word on exactly when the company will drop the Android 4.3 update, so now might be as good as any to freshen up your HTC One handset.

Via BGR