Apple to reveal major iPhone plans next week

For those looking for more out of your iPhone, you might just find something nice next week

Apple is to hold a special media event on 6 March to discuss the company's iPhone software plans, according to a message sent out on Wednesday.

"Please join us to learn about the iPhone software roadmap, including the iPhone SDK [Software Development Kit] and some exciting new enterprise features," the company wrote in an invitation distributed by email.

iPhone SDK to headline?

Apple originally intended to hold the event last week but was forced to delay it due to development issues. When Steve Jobs initially announced the SDK, he said it would be made available by the end of February.

"Let me just say it: We want native third-party applications on the iPhone, and we plan to have an SDK in developers' hands in February," Jobs wrote in a posting to Apple.com back in October.

"We are excited about creating a vibrant third-party developer community around the iPhone and enabling hundreds of new applications for our users."

Since its release, the one major strike against the iPhone has been its lack of third-party applications, which has prevented some from buying it and encouraged others to hack it. It was a glimmer of hope for those looking for more from their mobile phone when Steve Jobs announced the SDK in October.

Apple has not elaborated on what will be covered at the event, but rest assured that TechRadar will update you on everything that happens next week.