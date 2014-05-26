Affordable plastic HTC One M8 Ace goes 'Vogue' in latest leak

Get ready for a change in smartphone if cost is the one thing stopping you from jumping on the HTC One (M8) wagon.

HTC is said to be working on a cheaper version called the HTC One (M8) Ace, and now a new report reaffirms that it's launching June 3.

This report also gives the plastic HTC One (M8) a new name: the HTC One (M8) "Vogue Edition."

It's unclear whether this is the official name for the device, the name of the Chinese variant (the report comes from Chinese site ifanr), or simply a code name, but what evidence exists points to the Vogue and the Ace being one and the same.

Plastic world

Confirming what we've heard before, the latest report says the more affordable HTC flagship will pack a Snapdragon 801 chip and a 5-inch 1080p display.

However this report also adds 2GB of RAM and HTC givens like Sense 6.0. and BoomSound to the Ace/Vogue's specs.

Its innards seem to be all but identical to the standard One (M8)'s, the main differences lying in the Ace/Vogue version's plastic-covered on body and lack of a second rear camera, bringing the price way, way down.

It's said the One (M8) Ace or One (M8) Vogue, whatever it winds up being called, will launch June 3 for 3,000 RMB, or about $480/£285/AU$520.

Via Slashgear