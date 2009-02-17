Adobe signs up Nokia and Palm in a Flash

MWC has already proven to be productive for Adobe, with Palm and Nokia joining the company's Open Screen Project that will see Flash 10 supported by a host of mobile handsets.

The Open Screen Project encourages the creation of Flash applications, but manufacturers who sign up will support Flash - allowing a richer internet experience.

With Microsoft and Google believed to be on board with Adobe, Blackberry maker RIM and Apple are beginning to look isolated in their non-support of the Flash rich internet application.

Bringing Nokia to the Open Screen Project is a major coup for Adobe – with the Finnish company one of the most powerful in the mobile market.

Flash apps

"The Open Screen Project Fund encourages the use of Adobe tools and existing developer skills to create exciting and unique Flash applications for millions of Nokia devices," said Nokia's Tero Ojanpera.

"With more than 300 million Flash enabled devices in market, we will support these developers through the Forum Nokia developer community while providing a more targeted distribution channel to consumers with Nokia's Ovi Store."

Palm's recent problems could also be eased by the release of the widely admired Pre – and support for Flash will be a boost for both handset and Adobe.

"We're excited that our customers will benefit from the creativity and broad range of Flash content and applications created by the millions of designers and developers using Adobe's popular tools and technologies," said Palm's software product management vice president Pam Deziel.