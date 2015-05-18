10 brilliant WhatsApp tips and tricks

WhatsApp just keeps on growing, adding new features and users all the time. The prospect of sending texts and making calls for free has tempted a whopping 800 million people onto the Facebook-owned app at last count.

If you're one of them, chances are there are a few elements of the app that still seem bewildering or annoying - the good news is many of them can be fixed if you know where to look.

So sit back, check out these WhatsApp tips and tricks and you'll be chucking messages to your buddies left, right and center without having to worry about getting yourself tangled in a web of pointless chatting.