No tourist is safe in Stan's terrifying new trailer for Wolf Creek season 2

Australia's answer to the boogeyman is back! Only this time, he's got a whole busload of tourists to slay as they make their way across the harsh plains of the Outback.

Though it'd already released a couple of small teasers prior to this, Stan has now unleashed a full trailer for the second season of its hit series, Wolf Creek, and it certainly looks like the 6-part saga will deliver in the nail-biting terror department.

The incomparable John Jarratt has returned once again to play his most infamous character, Mick Taylor – a man whose wise-cracking larrikin demeanour quickly turns to pure, murderous hatred.

With the first season playing more like a road thriller, its follow-up seems to be dialling up the horror with a much larger cast of potential victims to work with, including Tess Haubrich (Alien: Covenant), Matt Day (Rake, Paper Giants, Underbelly, Kiss or Kill), Ben Oxenbould (Comedy Inc, The Kettering Incident, The Code), Laura Wheelwright (Animal Kingdom), Charlie Clausen (Home & Away) Stephen Hunter (The Hobbit, The Leftovers) and Chris Haywood (Shine, Muriel’s Wedding).

According to viewership numbers released last year, Australian audiences lapped up the first season of Wolf Creek, so we imagine the same will occur when Wolf Creek season 2 arrives on Stan in its entirety on December 15, 2017. Check out its terrifying trailer below.