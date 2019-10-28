New Aussie telco Circles.Life is offering 20GB for AU$18 a month

While the likes of Telstra and Optus have long dominated the Australian telco scene, smaller companies that use their networks have seen increasing success Down Under, and they usually have something rather compelling to offer when they first arrive.

This is certainly true for Cirlces.Life, one of the most popular telcos in its native Singapore market, which has launched locally on the Optus 4G Plus network and is offering two stellar SIM-only plans as an introductory deal for Aussies.

For those with their own handsets, both the plans offered by Circles.Life are great value, offering unlimited local talk and text along with either 20GB or 40GB of data, and you can get a AU$10 discount on either plan by entering the code 10FOR12 at checkout.

It's worth noting that the offer is only available if you sign up before November 30, and the AU$10 discount just applies to the first 12 months of your plan (AU$120 total value), although there's no lock-in contract so you can leave whenever you'd like.