Ms Marvel trailer reveals curious change to hero's embiggen superpowers

Ms Marvel has finally received a release date – and it's coming to Disney Plus on June 8, 2022.

Revealed alongside the superhero show's first trailer, the Marvel Phase 4 project follows in the footsteps of other recent MCU TV shows, including Loki, in releasing on a Wednesday. Ms Marvel will mark the fan favorite character's live-action debut in the MCU, and comes just nine years after she broke new ground for Marvel – Khan becoming the first Muslim superhero in the comic giant's history.

Check out the official teaser trailer for Ms Marvel below:

A six-episode series, Ms Marvel will star newcomer Iman Vellani as Khan, a 16-year-old High Schooler who must learn to balance her family, school, and superhero life when she becomes imbued with cosmic powers.

In a press release, Disney and Marvel provided an official synopsis for the forthcoming MCU show: “Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination – particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

"Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school – that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8

The last line of the TV series' synopsis, plus Ms Marvel's first trailer, suggests otherwise. The near-two-minute long trailer shows Kamala holding off armed personnel and some mysterious individuals at various points, which shows she'll have her work cut out for her throughout the series.

Vellani is joined by a supporting cast including Matt Lintz as Kamala's High School friend Bruno, Aramis Knight as the vigilante known as Red Dagger, Rish Shah as Kamran, and Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia.

Here's that all-important date again, just in case you need a reminder: Ms Marvel will launch exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 8.

Analysis: Marvel and Star Wars prepare for a Disney Plus showdown

Ms Marvel will go toe-to-toe with Obi-Wan on Disney Plus. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

It seems that the rumors were true, then. On Thursday, March 10, we reported on the possibility that Ms Marvel would go head-to-head with the next Star Wars TV show on Disney Plus – i.e. Obi-Wan Kenobi's standalone adventure.

With Ms Marvel's launch date now set for June 8, that'll put it in direct competition with the Jedi Master's own six-part series. Obi-Wan will premiere on Disney Plus on May 25, but its final four episodes will be released on the same day as Ms Marvel's first four entries – a launch date strategy that Disney, Marvel, and Lucasfilm haven't attempted before.

As we previously suggested, some Star Wars fans won't care for Ms Marvel's arrival on Disney Plus. Similarly, there will be Marvel fans who have no interested in Star Wars. In that sense, releasing the two shows simultaneously shouldn't be as big a problem as some may have believed.

Sure, there are bound to be Disney Plus subscribers who will want to catch both shows. Those who plan on watching Ms Marvel and Obi-Wan, though, can simply view one after the other. Streaming services give us freedom to consume content as and when we please so, while it initially looks like the TV series will compete with each other, they aren't really.

Still, it'll be fascinating to see how this experiment plays out. As we mentioned, we've never seen projects from two of Disney's heavy hitting franchises launch in the same period, so we're intrigued to find out whether they can co-exist. If Obi-Wan and Ms Marvel prove to be major successes, we could see future Star Wars and Marvel TV series, including Secret Invasion and She-Hulk, simultaneously arrive on Disney Plus from here on out.

