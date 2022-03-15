Moon Knight first reactions: here's what the critics thought

Audio player loading…

The first reviews for Marvel Studios' Moon Knight have landed online – and the critical response to the series has been largely positive.

Moon Knight isn't releasing until March 30 on Disney Plus. But, with the social media embargo lifting ahead of its launch date, critics have taken to Twitter to offer their initial impressions of the Marvel Phase 4 project.

So, how does it stack up? Collider's Sab Astley kicked things off with plenty of praise – albeit slightly hyperbolic – by calling Moon Knight "Marvel's trippy National Treasure". He also claims that Oscar Isaac is the "best addition to the MCU since RDJ [Robert Downey Jr.]", which speaks to the level of Isaac's performance as the titular anti-hero:

#MoonKnight is a brilliantly bonkers dark globe-trotting adventure; this is Marvel's trippy National Treasure. Oscar Isaac is the best addition to the MCU since RDJ, entwining torment and humour into a morally ambiguous cypher - Marc Spector is a whole new calibre of hero. pic.twitter.com/nlL9QgtbyAMarch 14, 2022 See more

The BBC's Ashanti Omkar called on Marvel fans to "put [Moon Knight] on your Disney Plus watch list", while she similarly praised Isaac's mesmeric and emotionally rich performance. Omkar also reserved special praise for May Calamawy, who portrays Layla, a mysterious figure from Steven Grant/Marc Spector's past, and composer Hesham Nazih's pounding score:

Embargo lifted. I have seen #MCU @MarvelUK @moonknight #MoonKnight & he is dazzling. #oscarisaac is a revelation. Put it on your @DisneyPlusUK watch list for 30th March 2022. Relish the music of #heshamnazih 🎼 & see #maycalamawy bringing her effortless flair to the screen. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/r4QbZBl6sVMarch 14, 2022 See more

Zavvi's Emily Murray likened Moon Knight to Indiana Jones' revered film series (well, the original trilogy, at least) and hinted at the show's mind-bending narrative. Murray did, though, suggest that the MCU TV series wasn't as "bonkers as I hoped for":

Delivering lots of Indiana Jones style archaeology action (swap out the whip for a cape) and Oscar Isaac’s great turn in the lead role - #MoonKnight is plenty of fun. It’s not as bonkers as I hoped for… but a later episode hints much more of that is coming 👀 pic.twitter.com/oDtAfvD4HnMarch 14, 2022 See more

The Digital Fix's Tom Percival highlighted the "good blend of horror, action and humor" before going on to claim that Moon Knight "has a great cape". Expect plenty of kids to dress up as the superhero for Halloween 2022, then:

Had a lot of fun with #MoonKnight it started weird and only seems to be getting weirder. A good blend of horror, action, and humour… plus he has a great cape pic.twitter.com/n4k1M4pb5mMarch 14, 2022 See more

Some early Moon Knight reactions weren't wholly positive, though. Digital Spy's David Opie was less enthralled with the show, saying he was "divided" over it. Opie stated that it's a "wildly original MCU entry" but suggested that some of the "sillier aspects detract from the horror":

I’ve watched the first 4 #MoonKnight eps and I’m as divided by this show as Marc himself. When it works, it’s a wildly original MCU entry with flashes of greatness, but some of the sillier aspects detract from the horror. Diehard comic fans might not enjoy it as much as newcomers pic.twitter.com/ZWitn1rpn2March 14, 2022 See more

Finally, TechRadar's very own Tom Power stated that Moon Knight is "unlike anything you've seen from Marvel before", adding that it's lack of concrete ties to other MCU projects "gives it the freedom to do whatever it wants":

Full thoughts to come in my #MoonKnight review (when? very soon 👀) but I will say this: It's unlike anything you've seen from Marvel before. I'd go as far as to say - and I don't say this lightly - it's the best MCU TV show everMarch 14, 2022 See more

