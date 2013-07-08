Vodafone beefs up its 4G tablet data plans

More data, new 4G network... Vodafone is hitting the right buttons.

With the recent launch of its new 4G network, Vodafone has overhauled its mobile data plans for tablets.

Offering month-to-month and 24-month SIM-only contracts, you can get 2.5GB of data for $20 per month, 4GB of data per month for $30 or 8GB for $45 per month.

If you don't already have a tablet, you can get one through subsidised repayments on a 24-month contract.

Vodafone offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 for $19 extra on the $20 plan or $15 on the $30 and $45 plans. Over 24 months, the total cost will be $936, $1080 or $1440, respectively.

For the 16GB Retina iPad, it will cost an extra $27 on the cheapest plan (total cost $1128) or $23 on the higher two plans (total cost $1272 and $1632).

Just the one prepaid

Vodafone's new plans don't require a 24-month contract unless you are buying a subsidised tablet, and the entry-level offerings prove to have better value than Optus' (1GB for $20) and Telstra's (1GB for $25), which do require 24-month contracts.

Vodafone's prepaid choices, however, have dwindled to just the one option.

For $30, you can get 4GB over 30 days for micro- and nano-SIMs. A standard SIM will get you only 3GB for $29 over 30 days.

Vodafone is also offering up 500MB, 1.25GB and 2GB Data Boosters for $10, $20 and $30, respectively.