The Google issue of tech. magazine is out now!

The latest issue of tech. magazine is out now and is the one-stop shop for all the news on Google I/O. In the week that Google sets out its innovation agenda for the year, tech. takes a look at the biggest announcements at the show and how they will fit into our tech lives going forward.

The magazine also investigates Google's best innovations that were killed off too soon and explains all about the search giant's new music-streaming service.

Also in the issue is a look at Dolby Atmos – the 3D audio that's sending Star Trek Into Darkness into another dimension – insight into Blackberry lending out BBM to Android and iOS and all the talk about Nokia's latest flagship, the Lumia 925.

tech. also has reviews of the Huawei Ascend Mate and Sony's latest five-star Bravia - not to mention the best reads of the week and a look at the darker side of the internet, with articles on 3D gun printing and the Syrian Electronic Army.

It's fair to say that this edition is packed with everything is going on in technology at the moment and a little more added in for extra measure.

Out every week, tech. is TechRadar's digital only magazine. It is available on Apple Newsstand, Google Magazines and Zinio now.