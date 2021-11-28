Live
Cyber Monday appliance live blog: Instant Pot, Ninja and KitchenAid deals
All the best Instant Pot, Ninja, KitchenAid and more brand deals
By Gerald Lynch last updated
Looking to kit your kitchen out with some helpful new kitchen appliances? Cyber Monday deals on top brands like Instant Pot, Ninja and KitchenAid let you make big savings on all the tools you need to become a master chef.
But with so many shops and websites offering timed deals, lightning deals and low-stock offers, it can be hard to know when to pull the trigger on making a purchase.
That's where we come in – we're scouring the top deal spots for big discounts on everything from vacuum cleaners to air fryers, slow cookers to multi cookers. We'll posting them as we find them right here, live and direct, so bookmark this page and keep checking back to make sure you've not missed out on a bargain.
Today's best US appliance deals
- Amazon: Cyber Monday sales underway with big discounts on kitchen appliances
- Best Buy: Save on appliances including coffee makers and espresso machines
- Target: Great discounts on a range of kitchen gadgets, with some freebies too
- Walmart: Thousands of kitchen items with substantial savings
Today's best UK appliance deals
Morning deal hunters! It's executive editor Gerald Lynch here – I've pulled my apron on, put some flour underneath my laptop and have cracked some eggs for some indiscernible belief that it might help me channel the best kitchen gadgets for your browsing pleasure.
I've got an Instant Pot at home, a Ninja air fryer and a Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine (and a toaster and kettle and George Foreman sandwich toaster, naturally), so I reckon I'm pretty well versed in what makes a good kitchen deal. Strap in for a culinary journey to Amazon and beyond.
