Sony launches Vaio JS1 All-in-one PC

Sony has announced two new Vaios for Europe – a NS1 series notebook and an intriguing all-in-one Vaio JS1 PC – which are aimed squarely at home users.

Sony's ever-popular Vaio brand may now come in both business and home flavours, but the addition of the Vaio NS1 and Vaio JS1 adds a little breadth to the latter.

Sony Vaio NS1

The NS1 apparently brings together 'design values and quality to create a notebook that is well balanced and accessible for casual everyday users'.

More importantly it also boasts the X-Black LCD widescreen display, a 15.4-inch screen size, Draft-N wireless networking and a whole range of colours.

If you pick up the flagship of the range you can also add Blu-ray play back to that list.

Sony Vaio JS1

The Vaio S1 is aimed at those people who don't want to take up too much room with a PC.

A 20.1-inch 1680x1050 res screen and a compact keyboard, combined with 3 GB of RAM, 500GB HDD and an Intel Core 2 Duo processor are likely to make this an attractive prospect.

"These products make Sony's overall quality and distinctive design available to a wider audience than ever," said Hidetoshi Takigawa, marketing director for Vaio in Europe

"The focus is on ease of use and the specifications and features that people need at this level, and that means excellent overall value. They are a great introduction to the VAIO brand and all it stands for."